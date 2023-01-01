Moment To Moment

Every first and third Wednesday 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Awaken to your Truth, that you are the “I AM” Presence in harmony with the Divine. You are Consciousness beyond the body/mind identity. Host, Lynda Hope will remind and enlighten you to know your divine nature. You were born into the body already Aware but forget it as you expanded your sense of identity, ego mind, patterned behaviors and habits. Stop sleep walking and wake up to your timeless eternal, formless Self!

email: moment@ksfr.org

