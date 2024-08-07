8/7/2024 with Renowned Psychic Spiritual Teacher Aumara Bonnet
Aumara Bonnet, M.A.Ed, is a Reiki Master Teacher, Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, and owner of Voice of Oneness with a passion for spiritual coaching and energy healing. You can learn more at www.AskAumara.com
With nearly two decades of experience in the industry, she regularly works with clients on their spiritual development journeys, assisting them through spiritual guidance, meditation, energy healing, energy clearing, and past life regression.