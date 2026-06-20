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Garden Journal

06/18/2026 People, Plants, and Pollinators Edition

Published June 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
Jacqueline Buenrostro
The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation
Jacqueline Buenrostro

On this month’s edition of People, Plants, and Pollinators, Katlin sits down with Jacqueline Buenrostro, Pesticide Program Specialist and Urban Policy Lead at the Xerces Society, to discuss how pesticides and insecticides affect pollinators and other beneficial invertebrates—and what we can do to help protect them.

For more information on pollinator kits visit New Mexico Pollinator Habitat Kits | Xerces Society and submit a proposal by June 30th.

Garden Journal