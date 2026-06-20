06/18/2026 People, Plants, and Pollinators Edition
On this month’s edition of People, Plants, and Pollinators, Katlin sits down with Jacqueline Buenrostro, Pesticide Program Specialist and Urban Policy Lead at the Xerces Society, to discuss how pesticides and insecticides affect pollinators and other beneficial invertebrates—and what we can do to help protect them.
For more information on pollinator kits visit New Mexico Pollinator Habitat Kits | Xerces Society and submit a proposal by June 30th.