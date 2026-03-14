03/14/2026 Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners Edition
Join host Alexa Bradford in conversation with Sam Hitt, president of Santa Fe Forest Coalition, as he discusses the important ecosystem benefits of the white pine species in the Santa Fe National Forest, and the existential threat created by the white pine blister rust disease.
https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/santa-fe-national-forest-pine-species-under-threat-but-protections-remain-informal/article_f8d43ebe-9391-441d-b3cf-8d9a14ae3e99.html
https://www.santafenewmexican.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/ask-forest-service-to-protect-white-pines/article_4f1c7c9a-741e-4e06-859f-8a15e54bdeb6.html