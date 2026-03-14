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Garden Journal

03/14/2026 Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners Edition

Published March 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT

Join host Alexa Bradford in conversation with Sam Hitt, president of Santa Fe Forest Coalition, as he discusses the important ecosystem benefits of the white pine species in the Santa Fe National Forest, and the existential threat created by the white pine blister rust disease.

santafeforestcoalition.org

https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/santa-fe-national-forest-pine-species-under-threat-but-protections-remain-informal/article_f8d43ebe-9391-441d-b3cf-8d9a14ae3e99.html

https://www.santafenewmexican.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/ask-forest-service-to-protect-white-pines/article_4f1c7c9a-741e-4e06-859f-8a15e54bdeb6.html

Garden Journal