02/20/2026 People, Plants, and Pollinators edition
Karen Gaines, coordinator of the Share With Wildlife program at the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, joins host Kaitlin Haase to talk about the Share with Wildlife program and the research, habitat improvement, education, and wildlife rehabilitation projects it supports. Learn how you can get involved with the Share with Wildlife program and contribute to the conservation of wildlife species diversity in New Mexico.
Share with Wildlife website: https://wildlife.dgf.nm.gov/conservation/share-with-wildlife/
Bison-M species database on all wildlife in New Mexico: https://www.bison-m.org/