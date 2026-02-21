© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!
Garden Journal

02/20/2026 People, Plants, and Pollinators edition

Published February 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST

Karen Gaines, coordinator of the Share With Wildlife program at the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, joins host Kaitlin Haase to talk about the Share with Wildlife program and the research, habitat improvement, education, and wildlife rehabilitation projects it supports. Learn how you can get involved with the Share with Wildlife program and contribute to the conservation of wildlife species diversity in New Mexico.

Share with Wildlife website: https://wildlife.dgf.nm.gov/conservation/share-with-wildlife/

Bison-M species database on all wildlife in New Mexico: https://www.bison-m.org/

Garden Journal