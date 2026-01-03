1/3/2026 Slow Food Satna Fe Edition

Slow Food Santa Fe's Lissa Johnson and Nina Rosenberg talk with representatives of the Food, Hunger, and Agriculture Program, part of the Food Initiative, working under the State Economic Development Department: Program Manager Erin Ortigoza and Food Value Chain Coordination Rep Jayme Chester. We’re also joined by Julie Cranston, Executive Director of Vida Mejor Capital, a New Mexico non-profit established to empower New Mexico’s small businesses through technical assistance and equitable access to capital.