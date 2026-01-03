© 2026
Garden Journal

1/3/2026 Slow Food Satna Fe Edition

Published January 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST

Slow Food Santa Fe's Lissa Johnson and Nina Rosenberg talk with representatives of the Food, Hunger, and Agriculture Program, part of the Food Initiative, working under the State Economic Development Department: Program Manager Erin Ortigoza and Food Value Chain Coordination Rep Jayme Chester. We’re also joined by Julie Cranston, Executive Director of Vida Mejor Capital, a New Mexico non-profit established to empower New Mexico’s small businesses through technical assistance and equitable access to capital.

