12/20/2025 People, Plants, and Pollinators Edition
Kaitlin Haase interviews Ru Stempien, executive director for the Northern Youth Project, and Emilio Borrego, program director for the Northern Youth Project. Ru and Emilio work with teens and young adults through paid internships to gain work experience in northern New Mexico, providing support to traditional farms, conservation projects, and community arts programs. They are partners with the Xerces Pollinator Habitat Kit Program and established 4 habitat restoration kits on 3 properties.
To learn more about Northern Youth Project, please visit htpps://www.northernyouthproject.org