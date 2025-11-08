11/08/2025 Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners Edition
Published November 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST
Join host Alexa Bradford in conversation with emeritus Master Gardeners Laurie McGrath and Christine Salem in a series of programs on the miracle of seeds, promoting seed biodiversity, and the power of saving locally adapted seeds for the future of the planet’s ecosystems.
For additional reading, see documentary film Seed: The Untold Story; Seed Sovereignty and the Law; Thor Hanson’s The Triumph of Seeds, Basic Books, 2015; Scatterseed Project; Dan Saladino’s Eating to Extinction, Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2021; Wise, Timothy A., Eating Tomorrow: Agribusiness, Family Farmers, and the Battle for the Future of Food, The New Press, 2019; and Free the Seed! Podcast.