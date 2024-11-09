11/09/2024 Santa Fe Extended Master Gardeners Edition
Published November 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST
In this rebroadcast of a January 15, 2022 program, hear Paula Garcia, Executive Director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, in conversation with Louis Head of the KUNM Raices Volunteer Collective. See https://lasacequias.org/congreso/ for information on the Acequia Association's 25th annual Congreso de las Acequias, November 15-16, 2024. See also the excellent 2023 NMPBS documentary "Acequias: The Legacy Lives On".