05/14/2022 Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners Edition with Kevin Hobbs

This program is the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardener edition of the Garden Journal, a weekly radio program that focuses on gardening and environmental issues in northern New Mexico.

Kevin Hobbs, field geologist and mapper for the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources, joins co-hosts Christine Salem and Alexa Bradford to discuss how aquifers work and how the current water situation affects them. This is the 7th program in the series on the water crisis in NM.

Resources: