06/24/2023 Giant Veggie Gardener Edition with Jannine Cabossel, The Tomato Lady
Published June 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM MDT
Jannine Cabossel, the Tomato Lady, has cracked the code for successful vegetable gardening in the high desert. On the last Saturday of each month, she shares her hard-won expertise, helpful gardening tips and tricks, and a garden to-do list for July. Jannine blogs at GiantVeggieGardener.com. https://giantveggiegardener.com
Everything Jannine discussed on the show can be found in these program notes.
This program is presented in partnership with the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners. https://sfemg.org