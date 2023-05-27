05/27/2023 Giant Veggie Gardener edition with Jannine Cabossel
Jannine Cabossel, the Tomato Lady, has cracked the code for successful vegetable gardening in the high desert. The last Saturday of each month she shares her hard-won expertise and helpful gardening tips and tricks, as well as a garden to do list for June. Jannine blogs at GiantVeggieGardener.com. https://giantveggiegardener.com
Everything Jannine discussed on the show can be found in these program notes.
This program is presented in partnership with the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners. https://sfemg.org