Garden Journal

05/27/2023 Giant Veggie Gardener edition with Jannine Cabossel

Published May 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM MDT

Jannine Cabossel, the Tomato Lady, has cracked the code for successful vegetable gardening in the high desert. The last Saturday of each month she shares her hard-won expertise and helpful gardening tips and tricks, as well as a garden to do list for June. Jannine blogs at GiantVeggieGardener.com. https://giantveggiegardener.com

Everything Jannine discussed on the show can be found in these program notes.

June GVG Program Notes 2023.pdf

This program is presented in partnership with the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners. https://sfemg.org

