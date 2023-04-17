04/08/2023 with Reese Baker

Hosts Alexa Bradford and Christine Salem talk with Reese Baker, permaculturist and owner of The RainCatcher, https://theraincatcherinc.com/ about his inspiring vision of ways to harvest, capture and infiltrate rainwater and urban storm water runoff, following patterns of nature to create lush and abundant biodiversity in a desert city.

Additional resources

Earth Day Celebration April 22 from 9-noon. Reese Baker will demonstrate how to create a rain garden. Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners Campus, 3229 Rodeo Road. Details and registration. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdN2gFumsmcdRNtDIio3ev0ZotDGqDHnwN1xploezvVGLuR6g/viewform

Quivira Coalition Good Earth Series podcast featuring Reese Baker. https://quiviracoalition.org/reese-baker/