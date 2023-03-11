03/11/2023 The Garden Journal with Seed Stewards Susie Sonflieth and Donna Wynant

Host Alexa Bradford talks with Master Gardener Seed Stewards Susie Sonflieth and Donna Wynant about the benefits and joys of seed saving and the Santa Fe Seed Library that reopens March 25 at the Southside Branch of the Santa Fe Public Library. Find out more at Santa Fe Seed Library.

