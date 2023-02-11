02/11/2023 The Garden Journal with Institute for Applied Ecology’s Ashlee Wolf and Gwen Wion

Ashlee Wolf and Gwen Wion with the Institute for Applied Ecology and the Southwest Seed Partnership join hosts Alexa Bradford and Christine Salem to discuss the program’s efforts to collect and grow out locally sourced native grass and forb seeds for land restoration projects in the Southwest.

More information at Institute for Applied Ecology and Southwest Seed Partnership.

Support their mission by attending their upcoming fundraiser on March 7. And learn more about volunteer opportunities here.

This program is the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardener edition of the Garden Journal, a weekly radio program that focuses on gardening and environmental issues in northern New Mexico.