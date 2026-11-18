11/18/2026 with Jessie Calero
On this episode of Community Matters, we celebrate the New Mexico Center on Law & Poverty (NMCLP), recipient of the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s 2026 Resiliency Piñon Award.
Host Sandra Session-Robertson speaks with Senior Development Officer, Jessie Calero. Together, they discuss how NMCLP is working to advance economic and social justice through education, advocacy, and litigation. From housing and healthcare to public benefits, workers' rights, and education, the organization works alongside communities to address systemic barriers and create lasting change.