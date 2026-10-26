10/21/206 with Alena Schaim, Executive Director of Resolve
Published October 26, 2026 at 10:11 AM MDT
On this episode of Community Matters, host Sandra Session-Robertson sits down with Alena Schaim, Executive Director of Resolve. Together, they explore how Resolve is empowering New Mexicans of all ages with practical violence-prevention skills, from setting boundaries and navigating conflict to building confidence and advocating for others. They also discuss the importance of early education, the ripple effects of prevention, and how everyday actions can help create safer, stronger communities.