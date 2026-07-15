07/15/2026 with Raashan Ahmad of Vital Space
What role do artists play in building a thriving community?
On this episode of Community Matters, host Christopher Goett sits down with Raashan Ahmad of Vital Spaces to discuss the importance of supporting New Mexico's creative community. Together, they explore how affordable creative spaces, community partnerships, and programs like Unhoused Art are helping artists thrive, and why a vibrant arts and culture ecosystem is an essential part of our community's safety net.