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Community Matters

05/20/2026 with Fred Nathan

Published May 20, 2026 at 6:00 PM MDT

New Mexico faces one of the most severe healthcare worker shortages in the country, and the consequences are felt deeply by the communities Think New Mexico was created to serve: those too often without a strong voice in the political process. In our May episode, host Christopher Goett sits down with Fred Nathan, Executive Director of Think New Mexico, to discuss what’s driving the shortage, what the research reveals about long-term solutions, and which reforms gained traction during the 2026 legislative session.

Community Matters