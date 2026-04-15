04/15/2026 with Mark Allison

On this episode of Community Matters, host Sandra Session-Robertson speaks with Mark Allison, Executive Director of New Mexico Wild, to discuss the importance of protecting New Mexico’s public lands and waters. From the role these shared landscapes play in our culture, economy, and quality of life to threats like climate change, federal policy shifts, impacts to Chaco Canyon, and the proposed Terrero Mine in the Upper Pecos watershed, they explore what’s at stake — and how community members can take action to help protect the places that define northern New Mexico.