01/21/2026 with Dr. Haily Heinz and Deyanira Contreras
Published January 23, 2026 at 9:20 AM MST
On this episode of Community Matters, we explore how universal childcare is transforming life for New Mexico families and early childhood professionals with two leaders closest to the work. Dr. Haily Heinz from the Early Childhood Education and Care Department and Deyanira Contreras from Kids Campus at Santa Fe Community College discuss the importance of expanding access, elevating quality, and building a stronger childcare workforce across the state.