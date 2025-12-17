12/17/2025 with Joseph Zupan

On this episode of Community Matters, we’re joined by Joseph Zupan, Executive Director of Amigos Bravos, to discuss the vital work of protecting and restoring New Mexico’s rivers and watersheds. A recipient of the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s 2025 Tried & True Piñon Award, Amigos Bravos has spent more than three decades combining hands-on restoration, policy advocacy, and community education to safeguard one of our state’s most precious resources — water. Tune in to hear how their work is shaping a healthier future for New Mexico’s communities and ecosystems.