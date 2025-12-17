© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!
Community Matters

12/17/2025 with Joseph Zupan

Published December 17, 2025 at 6:00 PM MST
AB-logo-with-border-sm
Amigos Bravos
/
www.amigosbravos.org
AB-logo-with-border-sm

On this episode of Community Matters, we’re joined by Joseph Zupan, Executive Director of Amigos Bravos, to discuss the vital work of protecting and restoring New Mexico’s rivers and watersheds. A recipient of the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s 2025 Tried & True Piñon Award, Amigos Bravos has spent more than three decades combining hands-on restoration, policy advocacy, and community education to safeguard one of our state’s most precious resources — water. Tune in to hear how their work is shaping a healthier future for New Mexico’s communities and ecosystems.

Community Matters