11/19/2025 with Dr. Randal Brown

On this episode of Community Matters, we’re joined by Dr. Randal Brown, Founder and CEO of Sunrise Clinics, the 2025 recipient of the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s "Resiliency" Piñon Award. Sunrise Clinics strengthens the health and well-being of rural and frontier communities across New Mexico, including Las Vegas, Santa Rosa, Tucumcari, and Raton. By offering comprehensive primary and behavioral health care on a sliding fee scale, Sunrise ensures that no one is turned away due to cost — building resilience and access in places where care is needed most.