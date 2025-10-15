10/15/2025 Sherman Allen of The Friendship Club

On this episode of Community Matters, we’re honored to speak with Sherman Allen, Executive Director of The Friendship Club, the 2025 recipient of the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s Quiet Inspiration Piñon Award. For more than four decades, The Friendship Club has provided a safe and welcoming space for individuals in recovery from alcohol and drug addictions. Today, the Club hosts fifty 12-step meetings each week, produces a podcast with 20,000 listeners worldwide, and offers a hybrid Zoom Room that keeps its community connected while supporting mental, spiritual, and physical well-being.