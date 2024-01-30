01/24/2024 with Anna Farrier

This week on Community Matters, we speak with Anna Farrier, the executive director of Cooking with Kids — a nationally recognized non-profit organization based in northern New Mexico. Founded in 1995, Cooking with Kids educates children and families to make healthy food choices through hands-on learning with fresh, affordable foods. Thousands of New Mexico public school kids participate annually, and Cooking with Kid’s research-tested curriculum is used nationwide. Anna has been part of the Cooking with Kids team for nearly 20 years.