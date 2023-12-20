12/20/2023 with Tarrie Burnett

Tarrie brings more than 19 years of nonprofit policy and program experience with a background in community social work. She graduated from the University of Boulder with an undergraduate degree in Women’s Studies and the University of Denver with a Master’s in Social Work, focused on program implementation and design for international social work and a specialization in trauma. Currently serving as the executive director for Tomorrow’s Women, a decidedly feminist organization that is empowering the next generation of social justice and peace activists in Israel and Palestine through leadership, compassionate listening, and creative arts.
Previously, she developed nationally recognized mental health and wellness, micro-financing, and sustainable farming initiatives for refugee families working with Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains. Tarrie brings experience in community development, financing, and teaching as well as an interest in local, national, and international politics. She currently volunteers with the New Mexico Refugee Educational Bridge Project, supporting young women from Afghanistan to pursue secondary and higher education in the United States, and is a speaker on refugee issues for Global Santa Fe.