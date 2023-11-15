11/15/2023 with Caren Gala

Caren was the former Programs Director for SWAIA Santa Fe Indian Market and has 28+ years of working in the nonprofit sector.

Caren states “My goal as Director of the Santa Fe Indigenous Center is to provide support, create opportunity, and make change for our people. Our organization provides many programs and events for our people to gather, network, and sustain our cultural heritage. There are currently many Native people living in and around Santa Fe, struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table. The Santa Fe Indigenous Center is a valuable resource that is diligently working to make a difference in the lives of those who require special services and assistance."

