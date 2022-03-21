Community Matters - March 16, 2022 with Jovanna Archuleta, Assistant Secretary for Native American Early Childhood Education and Care
Published March 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM MDT
Yolanda is joined by Jovanna Archuleta, who serves as the nation’s first Assistant Secretary for Native American Early Childhood Education and Care, to discuss our March theme of early childhood in New Mexico. Jovanna works to ensure strong partnerships with New Mexico’s tribal communities and to strengthen government-to-government relationships on early childhood issues. Previously, she worked for the LANL Foundation and the Eight Northern Indian Pueblos Council. She lives in Nambe Pueblo with her family.