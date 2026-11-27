Hailing from New Mexico and Los Angeles, Michelle Tomlinson is an award-winning Actress, Acting Teacher, and Director who just wrapped directing the 1940’s Western Noir Short Film, “Cactus Club.”
A 2024 recipient for Best Director at the Crown Point Int’l Film Festival and Best Female Director at the Sunset Int’l Film Festival for the film “Soul Mates”, 2020 recipient of the bronze Best Director & Best Web/TV Pilot Award for the Palm City Film Festival for her narrative Directing debut, “Deeply Superficial,” Tomlinson loves working behind and in front of the camera.
Tomlinson directed the emotional drama that addresses sexual assault “Redemption”, the narrative podcast “Porque”, the Documentary “Edge”, and is attached to direct the feature films “Battle for the St. James,” “Portales”, and “The Penny”.