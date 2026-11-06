11/06/2026 with Rachel Michaela and Owen Conway

Rachel Michaela is a SAG-AFTRA actress, comedian, writer, and producer whose career spans television, film, theater, and live comedy. Her screen credits include a recurring role as Ruby in The CW’s Walker: Independence, as well as appearances in Longmire, The Cleaning Lady, End of the Road, and the feature film Cop vs. Killer.

A top graduate of The Groundlings Writers Lab and a recurring guest on the acclaimed comedy podcast improv4humans, Rachel is a veteran improviser with over 500 live performances across Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and throughout New Mexico. She has shared the stage with comedy greats Will Hines and Neil Casey. Rachel is a founding member of The Faculty LoungeTM, a longform improv ensemble established in 2019, and directs the monthly DED ASSSS IMPROV SHOW(tm). Her producing credits include New Mexico’s first-ever Actor’s Nightmare and An Improvised Movie productions.

An experienced live entertainer, she also serves as an emcee for film festivals, theatrical events, and special performances. As Executive and Artistic Director of Improv New Mexico, Rachel leads a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to professional training, artistic development, and expanding access to live performance. Her work encompasses acting, directing, producing, and mentoring the next generation of performers. Rachel currently stars as the formidable Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, bringing her experience in both dramatic performance and comedy to one of theater’s most psychologically complex antagonists. Rachel is represented by The O'Agency.

Owen Conway trained in Acting and Writing at Stella Adler in Hollywood, CA. Since then he has worked in such Film, TV and Theater productions as Mark Ruffalo’s “Sympathy For Delicious”, Peter Berg’s “American Primeval” and Timothy MacNiel’s “Isaac Babel and the Black Sea.”

Owen’s stageplays “Good Radio” and “Corpus” were official selections at the “A Light in Dark Places” and “NM Seven” festivals, respectively, and In 2023, Owen released his directorial debut “Ghost Town (2023)”, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

He is tremendously honored and grateful to work alongside such a skilled and dedicated cast and crew as those in “Cuckoo’s Nest” at the Lobo.