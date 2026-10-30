10/30/2026 COYO

COYO Is a native Supernatural crime Thriller. Coyo, a tribal cop. Used to be on top of his game now he keeps finding himself waking up in places and he doesn't know how he got there. Trying to solve a Serial killing in a small tourist town in New Mexico. Uses his Supernatural powers as a shapeshifter to solve the crime. Anna is a big time New York City detective. Who comes out west to escape her past in New York. Is thrust into a crime scene of a Murder first day on the job. All the victims have the same MO. Their organs have been removed and the tongue cut out. The Chief of Police is Rodney A. Grant, who just wants to retire after being on the force for 25 years. It seems like the whole town is against him and tourism business has dropped 50% as the body's pile up.
The cast and crew of COYO join me to talk about happenings on set as well as the people who helped make their careers. Rodney A. Grant, Jon Riggs, Emi Kimura, Carmen Dahlman, Steven Blue Horse, Frankee Romero and Laura Segura join the interview.