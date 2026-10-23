10/23/2026 with Tony Marquez

Tony has been fortunate to work with such networks as Discovery, Travel Channel, Netflix, Apple TV, Warner Bros and Fox Studios. He has simultaneously worked on these major productions while continuing to pursue directing throughindependent filmmaking. In 2020 Tony was accepted into the Sundance Institute Director Core Master Class. Tony found his voice in telling personal stories to connect with others and finds filmmaking a cathartic process to empathize with the world. He has directed award-winning short films that have screened all over the country. Most notably his short film, FilAm, was a winner at The Hollywood Blvd Film Festival (2023), Honorable Mention at the Hollywood New Directors Festival (2023) and won him a Panavision Grant at The New Mexico Asian American Film Festival (2025) where he won best filmmaker. Catch his next short film, Sundown, now in the film festival circuit. Outside of film production, Tony loves eating ice cream and exploring new places.