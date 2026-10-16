10/16/2026 with Samantha Olguin

Olguin moved to Los Angeles at 18 years old to study Ethnomusicology at UCLA and pursue her passion for music and acting. She loves discovering new sounds informed by cultures and sounds from around the world. Olguin released her first EP as she was graduating from UCLA. Her single, “Coffee”, has garnered over 50,000 total streams. While in Los Angeles, she did commercial modeling for companies including LensCrafters and DJI. In 2020, Olguin moved to Albuquerque, NM, where she began exploring the growing TV & Film scene in the Land of Enchantment. Today, she continues her multifaceted artistic pursuits, engaging in art that bridges Chinese and American culture. Olguin is signed with Bankston Talent Agency.