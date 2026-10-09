10/09/2026 with Lisa Kori

Lisa Kori is a filmmaker and musician based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her short films have won several awards including Best Experimental Film at the Mindfield Film Festival in Albuquerque, Best Poetic Film at the Madrid Film Festival in Madrid (New Mexico), and Finalist for the Lichter Art Award at Lichter Film Festival in Frankfurt, Germany. Her short film, 'The Four Silences', recently brought home Best Music Video at Austin Shorts Fest in Texas for the combination of documentary and musical performance. As a musician who participates in the thriving Americana music scene in the Southwest, 'The Four Silences' is about her search for early Asian-American music as she tries to understand why her musical roots are not well represented in greater American culture. The next screening of 'The Four Silences' is at the Sovereign Lens Film Festival in Albuquerque on October 15.