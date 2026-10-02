10/02/2026 with Andy Bui

He started Istoria Productions in 2018 and then moved into New Mexico's booming film industry. He worked in camera departments on productions including Netflix's The Harder They Fall and Blumhouse's Vengeance. Alongside that, he shot narrative shorts such as Dandelion's Promise, Hair Like Snow, and Sundown.

Since 2023, Andy has been a producer and director at Sandia National Laboratories. He makes documentary-style series and award-submission films that turn complex science into human stories.

Outside the lab, he builds spaces for Albuquerque's Asian American community. These include LAYRS, a dessert pop-up, Lucky Box, a vending business for Asian collectibles. All of which you can find at districtbui.com to stay up to date with his latest ventures.