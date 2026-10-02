10/02/2026 with Andy Bui
Andy Bui is a Vietnamese-Chinese American filmmaker, producer, and creative entrepreneur based in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is the son of two immigrants. After years of chasing creative ideas, he found his calling in cinematography while earning a BFA in Interdisciplinary Film and Digital Media at the University of New Mexico, with a summer of study at Dongguk University in Seoul.
He started Istoria Productions in 2018 and then moved into New Mexico's booming film industry. He worked in camera departments on productions including Netflix's The Harder They Fall and Blumhouse's Vengeance. Alongside that, he shot narrative shorts such as Dandelion's Promise, Hair Like Snow, and Sundown.
Since 2023, Andy has been a producer and director at Sandia National Laboratories. He makes documentary-style series and award-submission films that turn complex science into human stories.
Outside the lab, he builds spaces for Albuquerque's Asian American community. These include LAYRS, a dessert pop-up, Lucky Box, a vending business for Asian collectibles. All of which you can find at districtbui.com to stay up to date with his latest ventures.