09/25/2026 with Otgadahe Whitman-Fox

Otgadahe Whitman-Fox is known for her work in Big Sky, The Clean Lady, Duster, and most recent Marshals on CBS. She has been working in film since 2015. Contributing her skills behind and in front of the camera. Working her way from production assistant all the way to recurring guest star and everything in between. Directing and producing her own film “We are Still Here" in collaboration with a larger film “Entanglement” produced with Voices of Women of Australia. Her film won “Best Short” in Latino & Native American Film Festival in 2023. She has attended Cannes Film Festival with Women in Film International and has always put her culture at the forefront. Otgadahe comes from the Three Affiliated Tribes, Nueta-Hidatsa-Sah’nish from the Ft. Berthold Reservation in North Dakota. She is proud to represent her First Nations culture and always willing to put the word out that "representation matters” and so do our stories.