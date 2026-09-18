09/18/2026 with Jeremy ReoNason & Gary Choi

Jeremy ReoNason is an actor, martial artist, and stunt performer located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He spent his youth and early adulthood growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania cultivating a deep love for film and on screen performances. During his college years attending The University of Pittsburgh he studied Theatre Arts and Film Studies alongside his major of Forensic Investigation and Behavioral Sciences, all of which contributed to his passion for character study and character driven storytelling. At twenty five years old he moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico to pursue his ambition of becoming a dramatic actor.

Jeremy accelerated his break into the industry by leveraging not only his training as an actor, but his skills as a physical performer as well. Capitalizing on two decades of martial arts training in various styles such as Tang Soo Do, kickboxing, and traditional jujutsu, combined with a high degree of general physical ability, he joined up with Rising Star Stunt Team to become a stunt performer and action actor. Now, nearly two years into his career, Jeremy has worked on over two dozen projects across the southwest as a dramatic actor, action actor, or stunt performer. He continues to push onwards towards a greater range of dramatic roles that fulfill his spirit as an actor.

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Gary Choi is an fight/stunt coordinator and assistant director, known for Infrared Dreams (2020), Jurassic Thunder (2019) and Curse of the Ark Exitus (2021).

A lifelong marital artist in Chinese kung fu has been practicing martial art since he was 7 years old. He has trained and competed in Sanshou, Chinese Kung Fu,and has some training in Karate, boxing, and various other martial arts. He later would have the good fortune on being to work on a several projects and sets for stunt work. Dropping out of film for a bit to focus on martial arts and school. He later was able to work on Lone Ranger as a background and miner for stunts. Gary has been able to train with many amazing stunt professionals such as Mike Chat of XMA and Kisu Stars. Currently Gary has been training a stunt team and martial arts courses and bringing martial arts in movies to life as a choreographer, fight director, and stunt coordinator