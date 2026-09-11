09/11/2026 with Sheypan Draus

Growing up, thoughts of being in the film industry never crossed his mind. He grew up very shy, and didn't come out of his shell until his early twenties. Sheypan first realized he caught the acting bug in 6th grade, when his whole class got to write and create their own educational videos. It was later shared with other surrounding schools, to help teach and promote positivity. It wasn't until years later, that he entertained the idea again.

Not knowing where to begin, he figured the best way to break into the industry would be background work, student films, and shorts. His first time on an actual movie set was on The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (as an extra). He soon became a regular featured "mascot" for all the high school scenes on Party Of Five. It was then that he was able to join SAG and got his first agent. From then on, Sheypan started auditioning regularly, and took advantage of looking like he was still in his teens, while in his early 20's. Some small roles in film and television, as well as National Commercials, soon followed. This was during the late 90's when "teen" movie roles were booming.

Taking a break from Hollywood, he spent the next decade working in Technology. But as fate would have it, Albuquerque would soon become a hot commodity for the film industry, and the acting bug came back stronger than ever. Over the last few years, Sheypan was lucky to get signed by a SAG franchised agent, and booked his first role since moving out of LA. In 2018 he co-starred opposite Bob Odenkirk as a skeevy low-life on the Emmy nominated Better Call Saul. He continues to train and is dedicated to bringing broken and tore down characters to life. Once again, he found his passion for acting thanks to the NM film community.