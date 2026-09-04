09/04/2026 with Christian Dalton

In 2015, he was scouted by 'Industry Hollywood,' a networking company that assembles a small group of actors before presenting them with a series of meetings and auditions in and around Hollywood with some of the industry's most seasoned professionals.

In 2016, Christian moved to the US, spending much of his first two years based in California and competing with the best of them. As he continued his training, an unexpected second profession emerged: police officer.

Today, on top of acting, Christian is an indie film producer and investor, an award-winning screenwriter, and the founder of a brand-new theater production company and film festival. By creating his own acting opportunities, he has carved out his place within the entertainment industry. But he claims he will always be a thespian first.