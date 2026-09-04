09/04/2026 with Christian Dalton
Christian Dalton, better known simply as Dalton nowadays in New Mexico, was born in the heart of London, England. His first professional theater job came as a teenager, where he was cast as the dance captain and lead understudy for a pantomime alongside some of the UK's most loved celebrities in the 90's. That was the moment the acting bug took hold. Shortly after, Christian received a full-scholarship to an acting and musical theater college.
With family ties to Charlie Chaplin, Christian tested the waters in stage plays, musicals, and murder mysteries across the UK and Australia. In 2007, his curiosity began shifting toward film and screen acting. Having worked as a model in his younger years, cameras and lighting were no strangers to him. But he recognized that screen acting was a completely different animal from live theater.
In 2015, he was scouted by 'Industry Hollywood,' a networking company that assembles a small group of actors before presenting them with a series of meetings and auditions in and around Hollywood with some of the industry's most seasoned professionals.
In 2016, Christian moved to the US, spending much of his first two years based in California and competing with the best of them. As he continued his training, an unexpected second profession emerged: police officer.
Today, on top of acting, Christian is an indie film producer and investor, an award-winning screenwriter, and the founder of a brand-new theater production company and film festival. By creating his own acting opportunities, he has carved out his place within the entertainment industry. But he claims he will always be a thespian first.