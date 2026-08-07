08/07/2026 Mindfield Film Festival 2026

Aaron Alexander is a filmmaker, producer, director, and the Executive Director of the Mindfield Film Festival – Albuquerque. As the founder of Silence Fiction Films, he develops character-driven projects while working to strengthen New Mexico’s independent film community. Through Mindfield, Aaron creates opportunities for filmmakers to showcase their work, build meaningful industry connections, and gain recognition in a welcoming, professionally curated environment. His background in film production, music, technology, and event leadership gives him a distinctive blend of creative vision and practical experience.

Aaron Alexander - Headshot

Abby Max is a model, actress, producer, creative leader, and the Director of Operations for the Mindfield Film Festival – Albuquerque. Through Mindfield, she helps oversee the festival’s departments while contributing to the creative vision, presentation, and overall experience that continues to elevate the festival each year. Abby is also deeply committed to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico, where she serves as a board member and helps support programs that encourage creativity, confidence, and hope for children and families facing childhood cancer. As a producer with Silence Fiction Films, co-host of New Mexico Rising, board member for Guerilla Photo Group, and talent represented by DMe Talent Agency, Abby brings a unique blend of organization, style, compassion, and creative instinct to every project she is part of.Gene Hunt is an actor and filmmaker known for Sara's Audition and Rivals.

Abby Max - Headshot

Stephen Burhoe is an actor and acting coach, known for Obliterated, Better Call Saul and Messiah. He has made films including Heaven on Earth?, Gameboy and Besties.