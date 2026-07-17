07/17/2026 with Michael Vincent Berry
Michael Vincent Berry is a native Houstonian LGBTQIA+ actor best known for his work in Law and Order SVU, Better Call Saul, The Cleaning Lady, Outer Range, THEM and WACO: The Aftermath. In addition to a storied career in the Theatre as an actor, Michael spent 20 years in public education as the Artistic Director and Chair of the School of Theatre at Oakland School for the Arts and The Performing Arts School - Lawrence. Among Michael’s most notable former
students are Zendaya, Bo Burnham, Tati Gabrielle, and Kehlani. Michael was inducted into his alma mater’s Hall of Fame in 2017 as well as earning a special Tony Award nomination for his work in Theatre Education that same year.
His upcoming film “ED” marks Michael’s inaugural screenplay, a short film about how men quietly disappear from their own lives. It marks five years’ worth of work on a deeply personal, emotional journey about fatherhood, masculinity, and the decisions we make when life turns out other than how we imagined it or when we fall short of society’s expectations. Michael will be playing the title role: “ED” in addition to his roles of writer and producer. “ED” begins principal photography in late August in Moriarty, NM with a very rich and diverse cast and crew that represents the LGBTQIA+ community. Upon completion, “ED” will screen at major film festivals across the world, including highly visible LGBTQIA+ festivals as well as Academy Award (Oscar) qualifying festivals.
More information including how you can support the film can be found on Michael's social media
Socials:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/michaelvincentberry
IG: https://www.instagram.com/michael.vincent.berry/
TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@michaelvincentberry
Managers:
Susan Ferris, Bohemia Group, ferris@bohemiaent.com
Ron Smith, Bohemia Group, smith@bohemiaent.com
Agents:
Christina Price, Worldwide Artists Group, cprice@wwag-la.com
Lilly Bankston, Bankston Talent, lilly@bankstontalent.com
Carla Hough, Bold Talent, carla@boldtalentagency.com