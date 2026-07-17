07/17/2026 with Michael Vincent Berry

His upcoming film “ED” marks Michael’s inaugural screenplay, a short film about how men quietly disappear from their own lives. It marks five years’ worth of work on a deeply personal, emotional journey about fatherhood, masculinity, and the decisions we make when life turns out other than how we imagined it or when we fall short of society’s expectations. Michael will be playing the title role: “ED” in addition to his roles of writer and producer. “ED” begins principal photography in late August in Moriarty, NM with a very rich and diverse cast and crew that represents the LGBTQIA+ community. Upon completion, “ED” will screen at major film festivals across the world, including highly visible LGBTQIA+ festivals as well as Academy Award (Oscar) qualifying festivals.

More information including how you can support the film can be found on Michael's social media

Socials:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/michaelvincentberry

IG: https://www.instagram.com/michael.vincent.berry/

TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@michaelvincentberry

Managers:

Susan Ferris, Bohemia Group, ferris@bohemiaent.com

Ron Smith, Bohemia Group, smith@bohemiaent.com

Agents:

Christina Price, Worldwide Artists Group, cprice@wwag-la.com

Lilly Bankston, Bankston Talent, lilly@bankstontalent.com

Carla Hough, Bold Talent, carla@boldtalentagency.com