07/10/2026 with Carissa Mitchell

As the Owner and Talent Agent of Mitchell & Associates Talent, Carissa Mitchell is passionate about representing exceptional talent with both heart and strategic business expertise. With a deep understanding of the entertainment industry and a personalized approach to representation, she is committed to helping actors build lasting, successful careers while navigating an ever-evolving marketplace.
Carissa believes that great representation is about more than booking jobs—it's about building trusted relationships, advocating fiercely for her clients, and creating opportunities that align with their long-term goals. Known for combining genuine care with keen business savvy, she leads Mitchell & Associates Talent with integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to helping every client thrive both on and off the screen.