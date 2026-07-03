07/02/2026 with Lissette Nichols

Lissette Nichols is half Dominican, half Panamanian, 1st generation American Actress. She is the owner and proud coach of NM Actor's Film Studio for the youth in the NM market. She graduated from New Mexico State University with a Theatre Arts Degree with an Acting emphasis for Stage acting. From there, she went on to receive her second degree in Elementary Education while she continued to inspire children to bring out their special gifts in performing arts. For years, while growing her family, she wrote, produced, directed, and choreographed children's Christmas musicals. She built an amazing production team using volunteers, had the privilege to work hand in hand with 80+ kids, and directed more than 500+ children during the holiday seasons. She is a proud mama of 3 and continues to live out her passion in the film industry in multiple markets. Her passion is to empower others to live out their dreams at any stage of life with hard work, determination, and commitment! Her latest venture is New Mexico Film Actor's Studio, where she offers classes specifically designed for children, teens and adults, visit www.nmfilmactors.com or email nmfilmactors@gmail.com for more information