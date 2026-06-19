06/19/2026 with Carol Skipwith

Carol Skipwith joined the film community of New Mexico in 2012. Her first introduction was portraying a background actor on Better Call Saul. Her reaction “I was hooked.” She began sharing her talents for photography by shooting pictures at networking events. Word got around about her remarkable eye and her journey providing headshots for actors throughout Albuquerque began and has grown to thousands in her portfolio. According to Skipwith, “Not only did the film industry give me a new direction I never dreamed of, but it would also bless me with so many people who accepted me as family. ”She eventually received her eligibility for Screen Actors Guild, but her expertise and true passion is behind the camera and not in front of it. Carol has volunteered for years with the New Mexico Film Foundation and in 2024 was voted as a Board Member. @carolskipwithphotography