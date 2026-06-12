06/12/2026 with Tara Levine

Tara Levine's extensive experience taught her to be patient and understanding, but never settle for less than excellence. Her deep love and passion for acting and production began in the theatre at the ripe age of 4 years old. She was the featured child in "The King and I", in her hometown in northern California. She briefly put aside her acting pursuits as she raised her children as a single mother, and found her way back to New Mexico. She resided there for 30 years, a few years spent in California here and there.

She had decades of experience in TV/Film; Featured, Primary roles, Lead/central cast, commercials, print work, & modeling. She spent a year focused on watching the movement of production and working as a background actor on big budget features & shows. Her professional credits included numerous Commercials, Modeling Gigs, Corporate Videos, News, Theater, Infomercials and Spokesmodel representation, & other entertainment-related participation as Production LP/Show Runner or Productions Coordinator.

Her first film role was background as "Kansas City Saloon Girl" in Kevin Costner's production "Wyatt Earp", and she starred as "Marty" in theatrical production "Grease", including a solo song.

She had her own eponymous podcast in 2022: "Weekends with Tara Levine".