05/22/2026 with Nathan Shields

His education and accomplishments include: BM, Music Composition, New England Conservatory of Music, 2006; MM, DMA, Music Composition, the Juilliard School, 2013; Faculty, Department of Music History, the Juilliard School, 2013-16; Associate Faculty, Brooklyn Institute for Social Research, 2013-present; Charles Ives Fellow, American Academy of Arts and Letters, 2014; Fellow, Tanglewood Music Center, 2015; Visiting Assistant Professor of Music, St. Olaf College, 2016-17; Fellow, John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, 2022-23; Tutor, St. John’s College, Santa Fe, 2023-present.