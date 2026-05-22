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CinemaScope

05/22/2026 with Nathan Shields

Published May 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM MDT
Nathan Shields
Nathan Shields

This week on CinemaScope, Nazneen interviews Nathan Shields who currently is a tutor at St. John's College, Santa Fe.

His education and accomplishments include: BM, Music Composition, New England Conservatory of Music, 2006; MM, DMA, Music Composition, the Juilliard School, 2013; Faculty, Department of Music History, the Juilliard School, 2013-16; Associate Faculty, Brooklyn Institute for Social Research, 2013-present; Charles Ives Fellow, American Academy of Arts and Letters, 2014; Fellow, Tanglewood Music Center, 2015; Visiting Assistant Professor of Music, St. Olaf College, 2016-17; Fellow, John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, 2022-23; Tutor, St. John’s College, Santa Fe, 2023-present.

CinemaScope