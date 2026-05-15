05/15/2026 with Alexandra Boylan

Alexandra Boylan is a dynamic award-winning filmmaker, writer, producer, and actress who has been trailblazing through Hollywood for nearly two decades. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Boylan is known for her fearless pursuit of meaningful content. In addition to her numerous acting credits, Alexandra co-created The Boylan Sisters Production Company, a successful film studio that focuses on faith-based, family-friendly content. Their first feature-length film, Catching Faith, streamed on Netflix for two years and has spawned a sequel, as well as paved the way for other critically acclaimed movies such as The Greatest Inheritance and Switched. Their latest venture, Identity Crisis, also serves as the basis for a YA novel, which she is co-authored. Alexandra has previously published the widely regarded how-to guide entitled "Create Your Own Career in Hollywood: Advice from a Struggling Actress Who Became a Successful Producer" and is an active member of Women in Film Los Angeles and Influence Women. Visit theboylansisters.com for information on her book and coaching.