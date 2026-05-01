05/01/2026 with Hassanen Attabi

After enlisting in the Marine Corps, he served with distinction and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. During his time in uniform, he honed his storytelling skills behind the camera, earning a Gold Telly Award for his cinematography on the widely praised 247th Marine Corps Birthday Message. He also published his debut poetry collection while he was in uniform.

In his acting work, he is known for his emotional precision, wit, and adaptability. Acclaimed acting coach Don Bloomfield describes him as "lightning fast" and "Robin Williams-esque" in the way he combines intelligence with spontaneity and deep character insight.

He is represented by Hero Talent Agency and is committed to portraying characters that reflect the complexity of his lived experience-as both a veteran and an Iraqi immigrant. With every role, he aims to challenge narratives, expand representation, and bring raw authenticity to the Hollywood landscape.