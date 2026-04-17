04/17/2026 with Daid Meyer and David Carl

David Carl holds a Master's Degree in Philosophy and a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature and has been teaching philosophy, film, and literature as part of the Great Books program at St. John’s College in Santa Fe for the past 26 years.

He is currently the Dean for Graduate Programs at St. John’s and works extensively with the College’s adult education programs.

He has written and lectured on the films of David Lynch and Film Noir as well as on the poetry of William Blake, Wallace Stevens, and Gertrude Stein and the philosophy of Schopenhauer and Nietzsche, and has written several books on aesthetics and speculative metaphysics.

David N Meyer is an acclaimed biographer, film critic and historian, Professor in Cinema Studies and screenwriter.

His most recent book, The Bee Gees: The Biography was published in hardcover by Da Capo Books.

His Twenty Thousand Roads: The Ballad of Gram Parsons and His Cosmic American Music, published in hardcover and paperback by Random House, was chosen by the Los Angeles Times as one of the Twenty Best NonFiction Books of the Year; by Rolling Stone as one of the three Best Books of the Year; and by England’s Uncut magazine as Book of the Year. It was named to numerous Top Ten Books of the Year lists in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

His film books include: The 100 Best Films To Rent You've Never Heard Of (St. Martin's Press) and A Girl and A Gun: The Complete Guide to Film Noir (Avon Books).

He is currently a Professor in Cinema Studies at the Institute for American Indian Arts (IAIA; in the Fall 2024 semester he will teach Indigenous Media. Mr. Meyer is a proud Board member of the Center for Contemporary Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was Film Editor and lead film critic for the fine-arts monthly BROOKLYN RAIL for seven years.

He is a proud contributor to The Book of the SubGenius and Three-Fisted Tales of BOB. He wrote The Dream Quest Trilogy, a sword & sorcery opus including Halberd, Dream Warrior; On the Shoulders of Giants and The Serpent Mound, under the pen name Lloyd St. Alcorn; good luck finding any of those.

His writing on film, music and culture appeared in The Sunday New York Times, Entertainment Weekly – where he inaugurated the Music Video Column – GLAMOUR, GQ, Men's Journal, Wired, The Walrus, Noir Of The Week, The Rocket, The Boston Phoenix, The Boston Real Paper, Bicycling and The Seattle Weekly.

He appears on the commentary tracks of the Blu-rays of TwoLane Blacktop and Candy Mountain.