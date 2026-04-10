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CinemaScope

04/10/2026 with J Diego Gonçalves

Published April 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM MDT

J Diego Gonçalves, a talented Brazilian Actor and Filmmaker. His passion for the world of cinema has been a driving force since his early years.


In pursuit of his artistic dreams, Gonçalves made the decision to move to Los Angeles in 2013 and immerse himself in English and Film School. This experience not only improved his language skills but also deepened his understanding of filmmaking. Gonçalves actively works in diverse movie productions, showcasing his versatile talents both in front of and behind the camera.

CinemaScope